Juventus say no to Paris Saint-Germain over Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro looks set to remain at Juventus for another season after the Bianconeri turned down a fresh approach from PSG.

The French giants appear intent on ending the transfer window with a bang, as they continue to look for fresh recruits after recently signing Thilo Kehrer from Schalke.

Sky Sport Italia reports PSG approached Juventus over a move for Alex Sandro, but the Italian giants made it clear they have no intention of opening up talks.

With the Italian transfer window coming to a close on Friday, the Bianconeri have no suitable replacement lined up, which quickly brought an end to any sort of discussion between the two clubs.

Manchester United were previously linked with a move for the Brazilian, but with the transfer window already closed in England, it looks all but certain that the left-back will feature for the Turin giants for another campaign.

Last season Sandro netted four goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Juventus.