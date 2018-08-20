Juventus star nominated for UEFA Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the running for UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year, with Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah joining the Juventus man.

The hardware will be handed out on August 30 during the Champions League group-stage draw, and a victory for the Portuguese star would be his third in a row.

Long-time rival Lionel Messi isn’t in the running, but Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Modric is in the mix, along with Liverpool’s Salah thanks to a stellar first campaign with the Reds.

Here’s a full rundown of all the categories and nominees:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year: Luka Modri? (Croatia – Real Madrid CF), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal – Real Madrid CF, now at Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Egypt – Liverpool FC)

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year: Pernille Harder (Denmark – VfL Wolfsburg), Ada Hegerberg (Norway – Olympique Lyonnais), Amandine Henry (France – Olympique Lyonnais)

Europa League Player of the Year: Diego Godín (Uruguay – Club Atlético de Madrid); Antoine Griezmann (France – Club Atlético de Madrid); Dimitri Payet (France – Olympique de Marseille)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Alisson Becker (Brazil – AS Roma, now at Liverpool FC); Gianluigi Buffon (Italy – Juventus, now at Paris Saint-Germain); Keylor Navas (Costa Rica – Real Madrid CF)

Defender of the Year: Marcelo (Brazil – Real Madrid CF); Sergio Ramos (Spain – Real Madrid CF); Raphaël Varane(France – Real Madrid CF)

Midfielder of the Year: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium – Manchester City FC); Toni Kroos (Germany – Real Madrid CF); Luka Modri? (Croatia – Real Madrid CF)

Forward of the Year: Lionel Messi (Argentina – FC Barcelona); Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal – Real Madrid CF, now at Juventus); Mohamed Salah (Egypt – Liverpool FC)