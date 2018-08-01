Juventus starlet set for Genoa switch

Genoa are set to land Andrea Favilli on loan from Juventus in a move worth €12 million.

The youngster has impressed so far during the Bianconeri’s preseason tour of the United States, netting twice in a recent friendly against Bayern Munich.

His performance certainly raised his profile, and Sky Sport Italia reports Juve will cash in on him by sending him to Genoa on loan.

The move will cost the Grifone an initial €5m, while there will be an obligation to make the move permanent for an additional €7m.

Juventus will retain a buyback clause should Favilli flourish, and they will be able to bring him back to Turin for €16m in 2020 or €24m in 2021.

Favilli started his career in the Livorno youth academy, before joining Juventus’s youth side on loan in 2015. He then returned to the Granata, only to rejoin the Bianconeri last summer for €7.5m.