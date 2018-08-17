Juventus talisman terminates contract after 25 years at the club

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has left the Bianconeri following the termination of his contract, ending a 25 year association with the Turin based giants.

The 32 year-old had found himself on the fringes with the Old Lady, despite making almost 400 appearances since his debut for the first team in 2006.

Juventus have released a statement thanking Marchisio for his loyal service to the club, which in his time included relegation to Serie B and two Champions League finals.

Held in very high acclaim since emerging from the Bianconeri academy, the Italian international has established himself as a key figure for both club and country.

His consistent performances and role as vice-captain behind Giorgio Chiellini has seen him spoken of in the same bracket as Gianluigi Buffon in terms of his impact at the club.

The immediate future for Marchisio at this stage remains uncertain, with many a Serie A club certain to want to add someone of his experience to their side.