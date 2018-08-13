Keita: I’ve always dreamt of playing for Inter

New Inter signing Keita Balde revealed he’s always dreamt of playing for the Nerazzurri, after his move from Monaco was made official on Monday.

The 23-year-old has reportedly joined the Italian giants on an initial loan for €5 million, with an option to make the move permanent for €34m.

Keita spoke about the move, stating that he wanted to move back to Italy and play for a club of Inter’s stature after spending just one season in Ligue 1.

“I’m very happy to be here with the Inter family and I will give my all to please the fans,” he told Inter TV.

“Playing for Inter has been a dream of mine since I was a child.

“I’ve returned to Italy because I really wanted to play for a big club. The fans have always been great here when I was in Italy, and I hope to make them happy every Sunday.”

Keita’s move to Inter sees him reunite with Mauro Icardi, as the duo played together in the Barcelona youth ranks, and the forward is looking forward to stepping on the pitch with the Argentine.

“I spent time with Mauro at Barcelona,” he added. “I’ve known him since he was a kid.

“I also know the coach [Luciano Spalletti], he has been a huge help and really wanted me here.”

Inter open their Serie A season away to Sassuolo on Sunday.