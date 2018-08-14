Liverpool boss bears no grudge against new Juventus man

After Emre Can refused the offer of a new Liverpool contract to join Juventus, his former coach Jurgen Klopp insisted that there was no ill will towards the player for doing so.

The 24-year-old made the move to Anfield in 2014 but after four years on Merseyside, opted to bring an end to his spell at the club to join the Bianconeri as a free agent.

Despite discontent among some that the Germany international opted to do so, Klopp has explained why there are no hard feelings towards his compatriot over the way things panned out.

“I have no problem with Emre Can and have no grudge against him. He wanted more money, although I did tell him to sign a new deal and then we would sell him after that [for a fee],” Klopp said.

“But that wasn’t a realistic scenario and so he left. Emre is 24 years old and wanted to try a new experience in a new country and you can’t blame him for that.

“After four years in England, he said that he wanted to try something else. That is understandable.”

Can penned a four-year deal in Turin this summer after the Bianconeri beat competition from the likes of Bayern Munich to his signature.