Koke: Even without Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid are still strong

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus in the summer, Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke, feels the Real Madrid are still a strong outfit without the Portuguese superstar.

Atletico Madrid take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening in Tallinn, in the hope of avenging their 2014, and 2016 Champions League final defeats to their bitter rivals.

What are you feeling with another duel against Real Madrid coming up?

“We are excited to be playing another final. The opponent doesn’t matter in finals, but facing Real Madrid is always special. We are raring to go, and hope to win the trophy tomorrow.

Are you optimistic about getting the win?

“Well, we are raring to go, we feel strong and we are optimistic and think we can win, but also modest and humble as we are playing against three-time Champions League winner. We are full of enthusiasm and are excited, but must play as a team which will let our individual quality shine through.

What is your advice to the new signings?

“My advice to them is that this team is strong, and they should want to become part of the team, and that is how we get success.”

Who is in better form Real Madrid or Atletico?

“Pre-season been odd as we have come together gradually, but those of us who have been here longer, we know how to prepare, and we know how to prepare mentally and be strong in the final.

Is it easier to play Real Madrid with no Cristiano Ronaldo?

“Cristiano is a great great player and has shown that over the years with many different teams, not just Real Madrid. But they have a brilliant team anyway, a young promising team, so it will be hard with or without Cristiano. We will have to have great attention to detail in order to win it.”