Lazio present ultimatum to rivals for Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio have declared that any offer for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would need to be presented before Sunday as both Juventus and AC Milan eye a late transfer.

The Serbian international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer from clubs in England, Spain and Italy.

With the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea out of the equation as the transfer window has closed in England the Biancocelesti have set a deadline of Sunday for offers according to La Repubblica.

Milan have sought to sign the Serb on an initial paid loan with the view of making the move permanent, but the €150 million valuation has deterred the Rossoneri.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus is likely to put the Old Lady out of contention, with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain capable of capitalising on the situation.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has stood firm on his valuation of Milinkovic-Savic, believing the midfielder to be worth more than Manchester United star Paul Pogba.