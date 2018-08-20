Lazio Ultras Seek Ban on Women From Curva

Lazio Ultras posted a notice during Saturday evening’s game with Napoli discouraging women from using the first nine rows of the Curva Nord at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Biancocelesti took the lead in their opening Serie A fixture of the campaign, before capitulating to defeat in the second half.

“For us, the Curva Nord represents a sacred space,” the notice read, “and is an environment with an unwritten code that should be respected. The first few rows, always, have been an experience like the trenches.

“We do not allow women, wives and girlfriends there, so we invite them to be positioned from the 10th row.

“Those who choose the stadium as a pleasant and romantic alternative to a walk in the Villa Borghese should go to another section.”

Fans confirmed that they had seen the flyer on their way out of the stadium on Saturday evening.