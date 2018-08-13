Locatelli thanks AC Milan after Sassuolo switch

Former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli thanked the club after his move to Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy was made official.
The youngster took to Instagram to make his feelings known, and he had nothing but praise for his time with the Rossoneri.
“Thank you – I don’t think there’s any other way to start this post,” Locatelli started.
“I want to thank all the people who were close to me, from the workers at Vismara to those at Milanello, to the drivers who drove me around when I didn’t have a licence.
“The staff at Milanello who supported and put up with me when I needed it; the physiotherapists, the doctors, the fitness coaches, the people in the kitchen.
GRAZIE… penso che non ci sia nessun altro modo per iniziare questo post. Voglio ringraziare tutte quelle persone che mi sono state accanto : dai magazzinieri del Vismara fino a quelli di milanello , agli autisti che mi hanno accompagnato quando ancora non avevo la patente… al personale di milanello che mi ha supportato e sopportato nei momenti in cui avevo bisogno ( fisioterapisti , dottori , preparatori, cucina di milanello). Un grazie a voi tifosi che avete gioito ed urlato con me . Grazie ai mister che hanno dato sempre al massimo per farmi migliorare. Un Grazie ai miei compagni : dagli esordienti B alla prima squadra . Un ringraziamento speciale al presidente Berlusconi ed al Dott. Galliani. Ed ovviamente grazie alla mia famiglia , alla mia ragazza ed ai miei amici che mi hanno accompagnato e che mi sosterranno sempre in questa mia nuova avventura . Manuel Locatelli 73
“Thank you to all the fans who celebrated and shouted with me, thanks to all the coaches who gave their best to help me improve.
“Thank you to my teammates, from my debut with the B team to the first team. A special thank you to President [Silvio] Berlusconi and [Adriano] Galliani.
“And obviously thank you to my family, my girlfriend and my friends who have accompanied me and who will always support me in this new adventure of mine.”
Sassuolo begin their Serie A campaign at home to Inter.