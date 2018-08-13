Locatelli thanks AC Milan after Sassuolo switch

Former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli thanked the club after his move to Sassuolo on loan with an obligation to buy was made official.

The youngster took to Instagram to make his feelings known, and he had nothing but praise for his time with the Rossoneri.

“Thank you – I don’t think there’s any other way to start this post,” Locatelli started.

“I want to thank all the people who were close to me, from the workers at Vismara to those at Milanello, to the drivers who drove me around when I didn’t have a licence.

“The staff at Milanello who supported and put up with me when I needed it; the physiotherapists, the doctors, the fitness coaches, the people in the kitchen.

“Thank you to all the fans who celebrated and shouted with me, thanks to all the coaches who gave their best to help me improve.

“Thank you to my teammates, from my debut with the B team to the first team. A special thank you to President [Silvio] Berlusconi and [Adriano] Galliani.

“And obviously thank you to my family, my girlfriend and my friends who have accompanied me and who will always support me in this new adventure of mine.”

Sassuolo begin their Serie A campaign at home to Inter.