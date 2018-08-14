Lopetegui: Zidane did great at Real Madrid, but I’m looking forward not back

After winning three consecutive Champions League trophies, La Liga and multiple cups, Zinedine Zidane’s shadow still looms over Real Madrid, but new coach Julen Lopetegui isn’t dwelling on past success.

Zidane left Los Blancos in the summer, only to be replaced by the ex-Spain coach who will make his official debut in the Real Madrid dugout against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

How are you feeling about the team as this is your first official game, which is also for a title?

“I’m positive and optimistic. We have had a good pre-season and we definitely want to win the trophy. We have prepared the players and prepared against certain teams. We want to play a great match against our rival who will certainly take us to the limit.

What concerns you most about Atletico?

“Atletico are a massive team with lots of international players and a clear idea of what the coach wants them to do. They play at a high level and that is why we will be taken to the limit.

Do you want more players?

“The game is mort important than thinking about transfer speculation. The game requires all our energy.

With Zidane, Real Madrid won it all. Have they reached the top? And what can you bring?

“I share many of those same issues, Zidane was fantastic and they achieved great things. But that is the past and we want to consolidate that history without looking back, but looking forward.

How vital will Gareth Bale be to your Real Madrid?

“Bale is a player we love, he has been here a long time and has been training hard. He is motivated and is an important player who forms part of the team, and being a team is what is important. We need great players like him, and I’m more than happy with his work and attitude.

“We have player who is a super professional player in all aspects and is helping us enormously, and I wouldn’t want to rely on one or two players, it is the team which is the main thing, and we will help Bale have a great season.

Who will start, Courtois or Navas?

“I know who will play, but I’m not going to say. Atletico won’t likely tell you their team either.

Bale and Benzema are back to their happiest which may have been lacking before? Do you agree?

“I don’t know about the past. Karim is an excellent player in all aspects and his attitude has been great from day one.

He always played with Cristiano, have you seen an evolution in his play?

“Again, I don’t want to talk about the past, he is training well and has been with us in pre-season from the start, which gives him a slight advantage physically

What type of game should we expect?

“It will be physical and tactical because of the two teams playing, and we will need to concentrate in order to do everything to beat Atletico. They will take us to the limit in all aspects. Physical, mental and tactical.

You did well as a youth coach and with Spain? How important is it to start your Real Madrid career by winning? And can you win the Champions League?

“It is always important to win all the titles and we will try to do that. It is Real Madrid’s history.

What about new signings?

“It isn’t the time to speak about signings.”