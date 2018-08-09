Lotito: Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic worth more than Pogba

Although unexpected to leave Rome this summer, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has insisted that midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be worth more than ex-Juventus star Paul Pogba should any club be considering an offer.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined Manchester United for €105 million in 2016 and the Biancocelesti chief is reported to want as much as €150 million for the Serbian starlet.

“Milinkovic-Savic is the best young player in the world and has huge potential to improve further,” Lotito told Corriere dell Sera.

“So far no one has come forward. I have not received official offers either from [AC] Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid or Manchester United.

“Of course I do not want to sell, but if you asked me how much he is worth, I will remind you that last year I refused a €110 million offer.”

“How much was Pogba sold to Manchester United? 110 million? Milinkovic-Savic is worth more, because he is much better.”

With the 23-year-old seemingly happy in the Italian capital and the Aquile not looking to sell, Laziali fans can be confident that he will still be pulling on their colours next season.

However, the former Genk man could be doing so on improved terms, with the Serie A club keen to reward his performances with an improved contract that would double his salary to €3 million-a-year.