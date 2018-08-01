Manchester United beat Real Madrid to end on a high

Manchester United had the look of a more cohesive team, as they beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday night in Miami.

Despite conceding much of the possession up to that point, Alexis Sanchez got the Red Devils on the board in the 18th minute, as he first-timed a perfect Matteo Darmian pass into the back of the net.

Jose Mourinho’s men would double their from a counter-attack just before the half hour, with Ander Herrera the recipient of a sublime headed pass from Alexis that he was able to smash home.

Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid grab one back in injury time before the end of the first half, calmy tapping in a Theo Hernandez cross past a frozen David de Gea.

The second half delivered little in the way of action, with Julen Lopetegui making 11 substitutions as fitness levels struggled to keep up with the stifling Florida heat.

Real Madrid will continue their ICC tour against Juventus on Saturday in Washington D.C., with United looking to their Premier League campaign which kicks off on 10 August against Leicester City.

Vinicius Promise

Cristiano Ronaldo may have moved to Juventus this summer, but Vinicius Jr tried his best impersonation of the Portuguese superstar.

The Brazilian showcased his talents with a flurry of step-overs and other tricks that had fans jumping to their feet with excitement throughout.

Real Madrid have to yet to commit on where Vinicius will play this upcoming season, but this performance will give the club much to think about.

Darmian Uncertain

With a summer of being linked to various sides in Serie A, Matteo Darmian started the match at right-back for Jose Mourinho and put his best foot forward.

The Italian’s cross set up a streaking Alexis Sanchez for the first goal of the match in the 18th minute.

It remains to be seen if Darmian’s performance will do enough for him to remain in his coach’s plans, with a reported offer of a loan move to Napoli awaiting a response from Manchester United.