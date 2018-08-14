Marcelo: Real Madrid are looking forward to playing… And winning

As the Real Madrid prepare to defending their UEFA Super Cup crown against Atletico Madrid, Marcelo feels his side have everything they need in order to defeat their bitter rivals.

The two sides square off in Tallinn in the annual curtain raiser for the European season, and Los Blancos are coming off the back of three consecutive Champions League wins.

This is your third final v Atletico, what do you feel when defending Real Madrid’s colours against your rivals?

“We are excited to play anther final and to defend the team colours. We are looking forward to playing, and winning.

What do you think about the UEFA Super Cup being awarded to small cities and playing in front of 14,000 people tomorrow?

“It’s clear we want all Real Madrid fans to be with us, but it wont influence the game. It’s clear we want all our fans with us, but we don’t choose the venue, and we are happy to be in another final

How will the game be different for you, having played Atletico so many times?

“Every game is different and finals are also different. They have improved and so have we. It will be a hard fought match, we want to play well and both teams are great right now, and in a final anything can happen. It’ll be a great game.

You have won 19 titles? What is the secret?

“I think it is continuing to work hard, to give everything you have in each training session. It’s great to wake up and be part of the best club in the world and be part of the family we have at Real Madrid. We do everything possible to win it all, and the secret is to work hard with modesty.

What has Vicinuis Jr’s arrival meant to you? Is he the future of Real Madrid?

“He is the present of Real Madrid, he is on our team. I was 18 when I arrived and Sergio Ramos was 19. He [Vicinuis] is a young boy and we want to make him feel at ease and help him. He is the present and future of the club. I am happy there is another Brazilian in Real Madrid. He has been welcomed by everyone, he is a child almost and has a great future ahead of him. e