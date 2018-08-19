Marotta: Inter will be Juventus’ main Scudetto contenders

Having started this season’s campaign in search of an eighth consecutive Serie A title, Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta believes Inter will be the biggest threat to their domestic dominance.

After signing a plethora of players from Stefan De Vrij, Keita Balde and Radja Nainggolan, the 61-year-old was impressed with the Nerazzurri’s recent transfers and expected them to be near the top of the Serie A table come the season’s end.

“Inter has had a process of gradual growth over the last two, three years, with fantastic deals such as that of De Vrij,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’m not saying [Inter] are the ‘anti-Juventus’ out of respect for the ambitions of others, but I think Inter and Juventus will be competing for the Scudetto.”

Marotta’s words came shortly before the Bianconeri came from behind to provide Cristiano Ronaldo his first ever victory in Serie A. Inter will have their chance to reply when they play away to Sassuolo on Sunday night.