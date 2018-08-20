Monaco Are Favourites to Acquire Former Juventus and Italy Midfielder

After having his contract terminated by mutual consent on Friday, former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio is now a free agent and Ligue 1 side Monaco are the frontrunners to sign the veteran.

The 32-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 1993 as a youth team player and rose through the ranks to become an established player in the senior squad bar a loan spell at Empoli but he has decided to leave his childhood club to earn more playing time abroad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Monaco are the most likely to sign him and Marchisio is interested in the move due to the Principality’s proximity with Italy, but MLS club Montreal Impact and some teams from the J-League in Japan are also interested in the former Italian international.

Meanwhile, La Liga clubs Real Betis and Sevilla are contemplating the acquisition of the former Juventus player, with both teams wanting to add some experience to their respective midfields.