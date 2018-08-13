Napoli consider move for ex-Fiorentina man Tatarusanu

Former Fiorentina shotstopper Ciprian Tatarusanu could be heading back to Serie A with Napoli considering a move for the Romanian to ease the goalkeeping crisis at the Stadio San Paolo.

After Pepe Reina had moved onto AC Milan during the summer, the Partenopei brought in Italian youngster Alex Meret from Udinese, but will be missing from the start of the season through injury.

That has forced the Azzurri to seek more experienced back-up and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nantes man has climbed to the top of the list of potential replacements.

Fellow Ligue 1 goalkeeper Kevin Trapp of Paris Saint-Germain was also a rumoured alternative, but appears to be the French champions preferred second-choice, while Standard Liege will not consider any offers for Guillermo Ochoa until their Champions League fate is decided.

With the Serie A season fast approaching, though, the 32-year-old could already have secured a move back to the peninsula, with new Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti seemingly unwilling to put his trust in Nikita Contini or Orestis Karnezis.