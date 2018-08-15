Napoli to loan Arsenal goalkeeper

Yet another goalkeeper will arrive at the Stadio San Paolo this summer with Napoli bringing David Ospina to the club on an initial season-long loan from Arsenal.

Alex Meret had been brought in as No.1 but an unfortunate injury has him out of action until September at the earliest, while another summer arrival Orestis Karnezis has reportedly had the faith in him lost after a disastrous performance against Liverpool in pre-season.

Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Napoli will pay €1 million to the Premier League side to bring Ospina in on loan, while the agreement includes a clause that will see Napoli having an obligation to buy the Colombian outright should they win the Scudetto or the Champions League.

Ospina is keen to leave London after Bernd Leno’s arrival has seen him drop to third in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

He is reportedly already en route to Italy to complete his medical and sign for the Partenopei.