Sevilla midfielder set for Roma arrival

Roma will welcome Steven N’Zonzi to the Italian capital on Tuesday afternoon as he prepares to complete his move from Sevilla.

In a bid to strengthen further in the middle of the park, particularly following the exit of Radja Nainggolan, sporting director Monchi has returned to his former club to pick up a player who he has always maintained a good relationship with, even after his exit.

After three seasons at Sevilla, the Frenchman’s time there has now came to an end and he is expected to touch down at Ciampino Airport at 1.30pm local time to tie up the transfer.

Monchi had worked tirelessly over the weekend and on Monday to conclude the transfer, making his move for the 29-year-old with a little more confidence after the closure of the Premier League market, as Arsenal and Everton had both been interested in their target.

Roma are expected to an overall fee of €32 million, including bonuses, with the fixed price being somewhere between €28m-€30m and it does represent a figure which is lower than his release clause of €35m.

However, Roma did have to pay more than they had hoped after their initial attempts to sign him for €25m were continually rebuffed as the World Cup winner still had two years left to run on his deal in Andalusia.

N’Zonzi is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico which will see him earn €3m per season, plus bonuses of up to €500,000.