Perisic teases Real Madrid with amusing Instagram post

The rumours linking Luka Modric with a move from Real Madrid to Inter have been stoked up by compatriot Ivan Perisic, via an amusing and provocative Instagram post.

Since the start of the summer, the Nerazurri have been keeping close tabs on the Croatia international and their interest has refused to die down, even after the player returned to training at Valdebebas on Wednesday.

Inter have already completed the signing of one Croatian from the Spanish capital this summer in the form of Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid and in welcoming him to the club, Perisic couldn’t help but have some fun regarding the situation.

“Welcome Sime,” posted Perisic. “Who is missing?”

The clear intimation being that Modric was the missing man from the photo, given that it included three Croatia internationals, with Perisic accompanied by Vrsaljko and Marcelo Brozovic.

Interestingly, the added twist to Perisic’s provocative captioning was that it was viewed by Modric, who gave the post a like on Instagram, adding to the controversy.