Pjanic closing in on Juventus contract renewal

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is ready to commit his future to the club, with a contract renewal thought to be close to being finalised.

The Bosnia international had been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium, with Spanish pair Barcelona and Real Madrid rumoured to be weighing up an approach for him in recent weeks.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Pjanic will put doubts about his future to rest by penning a new deal with Juventus, that will see him tied to the club until 2023.

Pjanic still has a further three years remaining on his existing contract, signed upon his arrival from Serie A rivals Roma in a €32 million deal in 2016.

Despite this, Juventus are keen to extend the 28-year-old’s contract and after lengthy negotiations, are confident that an agreement will be struck in the coming days with the former Lyon playmaker.

A double Serie A champion since moving to the Bianconeri, Pjanic has scored 15 goals in 91 appearances in his two seasons at the club.