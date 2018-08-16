PODCAST: Cristiano Ronaldo, Champions League and Juventus’ worst player? – 2018/19 Bianconeri preview with Adam Digby

As we get ever closer to the start of the new Serie A season, Dov Schiavone sat down with Italian football journalist and Juventus fan Adam Digby to get the lowdown on the Bianconeri’s amazing summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo – hard not to – the Champions League and winning an eighth straight Scudetto all came up in discussion, as well as the most difficult question for Bianconeri fans… Just who is Juventus’ worst player? Plus, Adam makes a bet.

