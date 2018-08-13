Real Betis interested in Inter midfielder

Joao Mario could be on the move again this summer having spent last season on loan at West Ham United, with LaLiga side Real Betis interested in luring him away from the Stadio San Siro.

Having joined with a lot of fanfare in 2016, the Portuguese has disappointed in Serie A and Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti has deemed him surplus to requirements.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Andalusian side are keen on bringing in midfield reinforcements to add to their summer signings and Joao Mario is high on their list of preferred targets.

The Euro 2016 winner arrived in Milan from Sporting Clube shortly after celebrating with Portugal in France but failed to make any impact at his new club.

In all, he has played 47 times for Inter, scoring just three goals but providing a further 12 assists.