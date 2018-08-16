Real Madrid keeping hold of Inter target

Inter’s dreams of landing Luka Modric look to have finally come to an end, with Real Madrid once again making it clear they won’t let the Croatian go.

The midfielder has repeatedly told Los Blancos that he would like to join the Nerazzurri, but President Florentino Perez is adamant the only way Modric will leave is if a club pay his €700 million buy-out clause.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Modric’s representatives once again met with Perez on Thursday night in hopes of working out a move based on the gentlemen’s agreement between the two parties.

However after seeing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane leave earlier this summer, Perez has once again stood his ground and stated that he won’t allow the Croatian to join the Italian giants.

Thus, with the transfer market in Italy set to close on Friday, it appears Inter’s summer dealings will end without Modric, though they can take solace in the signings of names like Radja Nainggolan, Stefan de Vrij and Keita Balde.