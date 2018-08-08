Real Madrid plot move to ward Inter off Modric

In a bid to keep Inter from tempting midfielder Luka Modric away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this summer, Real Madrid are willing to offer the player a pay rise.

The Croatia international has been a transfer target for the Nerazzurri since before the World Cup started and they have remained interested in bringing him to Italy throughout the summer window.

According to Spanish publication MARCA, Los Blancos are all too aware that the interest from Inter is indeed real and in order to prevent the player swapping Spain for Serie A as Cristiano Ronaldo did, are ready to offer him a lucrative wage increase.

The 32-year-old has been encouraged this summer by his entourage to strongly consider leaving Real Madrid in order to try a new adventure and secure one last big payday for his career, something which has upset the Spanish club, who feel they have given Modric the platform for his success.

As a result though, they are willing to offer him a new contract in the Spanish capital which will see his salary bumped up from his current €8 million per season deal.

A meeting between the player and president is also planned for this week in a bid to iron out the situation, with Modric returning to Valdebebas for the first time for pre-season training on Wednesday morning.