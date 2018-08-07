Real Madrid unhappy with Inter over Modric pursuit

Inter could be reported to UEFA if they seriously follow up on their interest in Real Madrid’s midfield maestro Luka Modric, reports in Spain claim.

Following the end of the World Cup, in which the Croatian helped his country to a second place finish and was awarded the player of the tournament award, the Nerazzurri have been linked strongly with a swoop for his services.

However, according to reports in both El Mundo and MARCA, Los Blancos have grown frustrated and furious over the entire debacle surrounding their prize midfielder.

Among those who the club are most upset with are the player’s representative Vlado Lemic as well as Predrag Mijatovic for stoking the fires of a move, while they are also displeased that Modric himself hasn’t distanced himself from the speculation.

The reports also note that Inter’s role in proceedings has not been well received in the Spanish capital and if they continue a pursuit of the player, Real will be willing to report Inter to UEFA for not respecting their Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Given suggestions that Inter could subsidise a move for Modric through a sponsorship agreement originating within Suning, Real would also be willing to argue that this is against UEFA regulations and are prepared to take the matter to court if needs be.

President Florentino Perez has stated this week that the Champions League holders will not allow the former Tottenham Hotspur star to depart for ‘a penny less’ than his €750 million release clause.