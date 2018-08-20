Roma captain fails to comply with Serie A armband rule

Daniele De Rossi isn’t ready to comply with Serie A’s new rules over the captain’s armband, after the Roma man was seen wearing his own against Torino on Sunday.

The Lega Serie A recently mandated that all captains must wear the same armband for matches, much to the chagrin of creative skipper’s like Atalanta’s Papu Gomez.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

All of the armband’s are to be white and blue with the word ‘captain’ written on it, but De Rossi opted against wearing it.

Instead, the Roma captain had a red armband – due to the Lupi playing in grey – with a message written on the inside: “You are my only bride, you are my only love.”

The Lega Serie A isn’t expected to fine the Italian, but it will be interesting to see whether De Rossi opts to wear his armband, or finally revert to the league-issued one, when Roma welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico next Monday.