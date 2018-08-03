Roma pushing for Ajax starlet

David Neres could be the latest name to land in Roma, with sporting director Monchi keen to land the talented Brazilian from Ajax.

The Giallorossi have been active so far this summer, brining in the likes of Bryan Cristante, Ivan Marcano, Davide Santon, Ante Coric, Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert and Antonio Mirante to the Stadio Olimpico.

It appears Monchi isn’t ready to stop there, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Spaniard is looking to sign Neres from Ajax in order to provide competition for youngster Cengiz Under on the right wing.

It’s believed the Lupi are willing to spend up to €40 million for the Brazilian – the same they offered for Malcolm before seeing him join Barcelona – though Ajax are said to value the 21-year-old at €50m.

Should talks fail to take off, it’s believed Shakhtar Donetsk’s Marlos would be the next target looked at, with his price being substantially less than Neres given his contract expires in 2019.

Last season Neres netted 14 goals in 31 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax.