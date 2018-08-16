Roma ready to offload midfielder amidst Sevilla interest

With an abundance of central midfielders, Roma are ready to reduce their squad size by offloading Maxime Gonalons to Sevilla before the closing of the transfer window on Friday.

The Giallorossi have invested heavily this summer, and have reinforced their midfield with the arrivals of Javier Pastore, Bryan Cristante, Steven Nzonzi, Ante Coric and Nicolo Zaniolo.

This is in addition to current trio Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman and Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Roma are hoping to move Gonalons on to clear some space.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Sevilla have reached an agreement to land the Frenchman and are hoping to conclude a deal in time for their league opener against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Having reportedly turned down moves to Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United, Gonalons had been reluctant to leave the Stadio Olimpico but appears set to depart for La Liga.

The 29-year-old would effectively replace new Roma signing Nzonzi, who completed a €24.5m switch from Sevilla on Tuesday.

A summer signing from Lyon last term, Gonalons struggled to make an impact with the Lupi and only made 23 appearances.