Roma stalwart commits future to club with new contract

Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi has finally put an end to speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract with his boyhood club.

The Rome native has spent his entire professional career with the Giallorossi, aside from a season on loan at Crotone, but had only one year remaining on his existing deal.

After lengthy negotiations, amidst reported interest from Juventus and Inter, it was announced on Thursday by Roma that they had struck a deal with Florenzi, who has penned an extension until 2023.

“I am very pleased with Alessandro’s decision, both of us have always been keen to continue this beautiful story together,” sporting director Monchi declared in a press conference in Boston, where Roma continue a preseason tour of the USA.

“For us, Alessandro is not just an important player but one of our leaders.”

The Italian international has scored 25 goals in 222 appearances for the capital club, and currently serves as the Lupi’s vice-captain behind fellow Roman Daniele De Rossi.

Having missed most of the 2016/17 season with two anterior cruciate ligament injuries, 27-year-old Florenzi returned to first-team football in September and made 42 appearances last term.