Romagnoli proud to be new AC Milan captain

New AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli can’t hide his delight at being given the honour, though he knows he has room to improve.

The Rossoneri waved goodbye to former skipper Leonardo Bonucci, who joined Juventus in a deal that brought Mattia Caldara to the San Siro.

As a result Milan have turned to Romagnoli to lead the side, and he hopes to give his all in the position.

“Being at Milan is already a great thing, but being captain is a source of pride,” he told Milan TV. “I hope to honour the captain’s armband. Every player should always push for more.

“I hope I can improve and grow. I hope I can do that in every regard in order to give my all for Milan.”

Gonzalo Higuain has also joined from Juventus, and Romagnoli lavished the Argentine with praise.

“I think that Higuain is one of the best strikers in the world,” he continued.

“He has scored everywhere he’s played. I hope that he can continue that here and help us win some matches.”

New owners Elliot Management have brought Leonardo and Paolo Maldini back to the club, and the defender believes they’ll help the club.

“They are two competent and serious people,” he added. “I think they do everything for the good of Milan. However, our focus is the pitch.

“Two figures like that are a pleasure, it’s good to have them with us.”

Milan were scheduled to open their Serie A season at home to Genoa on Sunday, but that match has been postponed due to the collapse of the Ponte Morandi bridge in Genoa, with 39 now confirmed dead.