Rugani agent reveals Juventus turned down massive Chelsea offer

Daniele Rugani will remain with Juventus after his agent Davide Torchia revealed the club turned down a massive bid from Chelsea.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old since appointing Maurizio Sarri as manager, as the tactician is a big fan of the defender since their days at Empoli.

A reunion looked likely after reports of a €50 million bid by Chelsea, but Torchia has revealed Juve have no intention of letting Rugani go.

“There is no desire on Juventus’ side to sell him, not even for an elevated figure that no club in Italy would be able to offer,” he told RMC Sport Live Show.

“Regardless, the player has never asked to leave. It’s just that when an important offer is made it’s normal to listen to it, but Juve turned down every bid to keep him in Turin.

“Chelsea made a massive offer, hitting figures that I thought weren’t possible, but Juve wouldn’t budge.”

Last season saw Rugani move in and out of Massimiliano Allegri’s starting lineup, but Torchia expects regular playing for his client this campaign.

“I expected Rugani to play even more in the upcoming season,” he added.

Rugani finished the 2017/18 season with 22 Serie A appearances.