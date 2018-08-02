Rummenigge surprised by Juventus-Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admits he’s surprised Juventus spent as much as they did to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid given the player’s age.

The Portuguese star broke the Italian transfer record after joining for €100 million earlier this summer.

While Rummenigge revealed he understood why the deal was made, he made it clear Bayern would never spend such a figure for a player over 30.

“I was really surprised that Andrea Agnelli spent all that money on a player that is 33,” he told Merkur.

“In terms of Italian football, it’s a deal that makes sense given the crisis they have gone through over the past few years.

“However, Bayern would have never done such a thing.”

Rummenigge also commented on the future of star striker Robert Lewandowski, revealing that he will not be leaving the club for any figure.

“He won’t be leaving, even for €150m, because quality players stay here,” he added.