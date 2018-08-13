Sampdoria set to win race for Napoli defender Tonelli

Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli looks set to end his association with the club he joined two years ago, with the centre-back set to move north to fellow Serie A side Sampdoria.

The ex-Empoli stopper followed coach Maurizio Sarri to the Stadio San Paolo in the summer of 2016 for €10 million, but never managed to hold down a regular first-team place with the Partenopei.

According to RMC Sport, the 28-year-old will has now sign a permanent deal with the Blucerchiati, despite interest from Cagliari over the past few weeks.

During two years in Naples the Florence-born defender made just seven Serie A appearances for the Azzurri, but did score seven times, including an injury-time winner on his debut.