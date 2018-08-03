Sampdoria sign Ronaldo

Sampdoria have completed the signing of England Under 21 international Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds United.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Blucerchiati, with the Italians reportedly paying €7 million for his services.

With Cristiano Ronaldo recently joining Juventus, Sampdoria took to Twitter to announce the signing, and did so while using a similar graphic to the one the Bianconeri used for their major addition.

Ronaldo was born in Guinea Bissau but raised in Portugal, where he played in Benfica’s youth system. He left the country in 2011 and settled in England, climbing up the ranks and eventually landing with Leeds in September 2015.

Ronaldo made his debut for the club on May 7, 2016 after coming on as a substitute against Preston North End.

He ends his time at Leeds having netted two goals in 68 appearances.