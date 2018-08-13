Sassuolo join list of Balotelli suitors

With Mario Balotelli linked to a return to Serie A from Nice this summer, Sassuolo have become the latest side rumoured to be interested in securing the Italian international’s signature.

After struggling to retain their top-flight status last term, Neroverdi owner Giorgio Squinzi is keen to avoid another relegation battle and could make an ambition attempt for the 28-year-old.

Despite Parma reportedly unable to finance a deal for the ex-Inter striker, Tuttosport suggest that the 74-year-old is confident of providing coach Roberto De Zerbi with plenty of firepower this season.

Although the former Liverpool man has recaptured his goalscoring touch in Ligue 1 with Nice, Balotelli is known to be looking for a new challenge and new Nice coach, and former teammate, Patrick Vieira appears resigned to losing him.

“The player wants to leave, so I cannot tell you that he will stay here,” Vieira told a press conference.

“We want players who are happy to be part of this team.”

The Italian last appeared in Serie A on loan at AC Milan during the 2015-16 season, ut netted just once in 20 league appearances.