Sassuolo land AC Milan starlet

AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli is set to join Sassuolo in a deal worth €12 million plus bonuses.

The youngster burst onto the scene in 2016, netting a stunning strike against Juventus and Gianluigi Buffon, but since then playing time has been hard to come by for the 20-year-old.

As a result Milan have decided to cash in on him, with Sky Sport Italia reporting he will join Sassuolo on an initial loan.

The Neroverdi will pay €2m initially, with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season for €10m. Milan could net a further €2m in bonuses, though there is no buy-back clause included in the deal.

Medicals are scheduled for Monday, and should proceedings go smoothly, the deal will likely be made official soon after.

The move continues the summer clearcut at the San Siro, with Andre Silva joining Sevilla on Saturday.