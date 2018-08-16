Sassuolo land Barcelona defender

Marlon has officially joined Sassuolo from Barcelona, though the Blaugrana have secured a buy-back option.

The 23-year-old landed in Italy on Wednesday night ahead of a medical, which was passed on Thursday.

Sassuolo will pay €6 million for the 23-year-old, with another €6m being paid if he makes 50 appearances for the Neroverdi.

Barcelona haven’t let go of Marlon without a snag however, as they have secured a buy-back option, along with 50 percent of any future sale.

The Brazilian originally signed for Barcelona in June 2016, but since then he has made only two first team appearances. Last season saw Marlon join Nice on loan, where he featured in 23 matches.

His move to France was initially a two-year loan, but it was cut short at the request of new coach Patrick Vieira earlier this summer.