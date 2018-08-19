Sassuolo v Inter: Line-ups

Inter begin their 2018/2019 season away to Sassuolo, and coach Luciano Spalletti has handed debuts to four fresh faces.

Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Politano, Lautaro Martinez and Kwadwo Asamoah feature in the starting XI, as the Nerazzurri look to replicate last season’s 3-0 opening day victory over Fiorentina.

On the other side Roberto De Zerbi will rely on Domenico Berardi, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Federico Di Francesco to lead his attack in his first Serie A match in charge of the Biancoverdi.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Magnani, Ferrari, Rogerio; Bourabia, Magnanelli, Duncan; Berardi, Boateng, Di Francesco

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Miranda, Dalbert; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Lautaro Martinez, Asamoah; Icardi