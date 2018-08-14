Sergio Ramos: Klopp should concentrate on Liverpool and leave Real Madrid alone

Despite the focus being on Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid captain has once again been forced to defend himself over accusations he deliberately injured Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.

Ramos appeared to have hold of the Egyptian’s arm as they tumbled to the Kiev ground, with Salah then taken off injured soon after.

Describe the feeling of being in the Super Cup for the third consecutive time?

“It is a privilege when you get to play in the UEFA Super Cup, and having won three Champions League titles, this is a the prize, and we can start the season with a new title, which we hope to win.

What do you think about the UEFA Super Cup being awarded to small cities and playing in front of 14,000 people tomorrow?

“We don’t decide the venues, we would maybe prefer to be closer to home and not have to travel for two days to get here, but it also gives a country like Estonia the chance first hand to see what Real Madrid are all about, and I hope they enjoy the game.

Klopp has spoken a lot about the foul on Mohamed Salah foul and feels it was on purpose. What do you have to say to Klopp?

“I won’t answer the question, his opinion is his opinion. I have given my opinion on the matter, maybe he held my arm first, and I have no intention of hurting a player deliberately. Maybe he is justifying why he lost, he should look at his players and leave us alone. In fact, his opinion doesn’t matter to me. When we voted on the best managers, I voted for him.

In Nigeria fans think you are the best defender in history? What do you say to that?

“I’m happy that my work is recognised and I want to say hello to my fans in Nigeria.

What you have lost with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving? He said he wasn’t in a family at Real Madrid, and had found one in Juventus.

“Here were have always felt like a family, so I don’t know what he was talking about. We have had lots of success, which is because we are a family and he was part of that family, which we have continued to have. It’s obviously a negative when you lose a player like Cristiano, but we can continue to win and in Real Madrid’s history many have come and gone but Real Madrid continue to win. No one is above Real Madrid, whatever happens Real Madrid will continue to live on and it was his choice to leave.

What do you think about Courtois joining and the reaction from the Atletico fans?

“We don’t judge a players past when they join Real Madrid, and we are open to any great player coming to the club. We always try to help players adapt well so that they integrate well into the club, which helps them play better than they have before. The goalkeeping position has been in question for a few years, but we have always had a great goalkeeper [in Keylor Navas] and we are making it stronger with Courtois, and we won’t question his past with Atletico.

What do you think when you compare this team to last year’s? Do you want more players to join?

“These decisions are not mine to make, but the doors are always open to those that want to be part of Real Madrid, losing Cristinao was hard, but no player is above Real Madrid and we still have the hunger to improve and win more titles, the mindset we have is more important than any individuals in the team.