Serie A 2018/19: AC Milan Season Preview

In many ways, the build-up to the 2018/19 season for AC Milan has been similar to the previous campaign. New ownership, notable additions and a great deal of enthusiasm for both the squad and the coach. It’s hard to believe the Rossoneri were able to pick themselves up following a ban from European competitions and a second ownership transition in as many years.

In truth, there is greater belief that Milan can improve on their sixth place finish and clinch the Champions League football they so desperately crave; particularly with their Europa League ban being overturned. With the club able to consolidate the resources they have and retain the players that performed last season there is a growing sense of identity to il Diavolo.

The strict, uncompromising leadership of coach Gennaro Gattuso has reintegrated the virtues and traits of being a Milan player, as well as bringing a greater sense of stability to an ever-changing squad. Crucial to his preparation this campaign has been retaining the undoubted stars in the Milan team, namely Suso, Alessio Romagnoli and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

While the fate of both Donnarumma and Suso could be considered uncertain, Milan have found a true leader in Romagnoli who inherits the captain’s armband from Leonardo Bonucci. Bonucci himself was the key to one of the deals of the summer which saw him return to Juventus with Mattia Caldara moving in the opposite direction accompanied by Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine, who joined on a €18 million paid loan with the option to purchase next season for €36m, would appear to be a masterstroke from new sporting director Leonardo. Milan have the proven goalscorer they were after as well as setting the foundations for a solid defensive unit at the back with Caldara and Romagnoli.

Free signings in the shape of Pepe Reina, Alen Halilovic and 2018 World Cup finalist Ivan Strinic will provide much-needed depth for competing on a number of fronts, as well as replacing players who have tested the club’s patience. Riccardo Montolivo is one such example, who is expected to have his contract terminated, joining the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Andre Silva in departing.

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko arrives on loan with the view of making the move permanent for €40m, who fans will be hoping can recapture the form of his Monaco days. Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo is expected to arrive as part of an exchange deal with Carlos Bacca, capable of playing on either wing but would really come in as an alternative to Suso.

The much-anticipated return of Paolo Maldini to the club has brought with it a fresh optimism, and the Milan legend has wasted no time in forging a strong partnership with Leonardo on the transfer front. The pair have reportedly been scheming for one final acquisition that could potentially catapult Milan into the title race, with many believing it to be Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

While it remains to be seen whether a deal can be fashioned in the remaining days, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting Lazio have already rejected one offer from the Rossoneri, it would represent a massive statement of intent from Milan. Realistically the squad Milan have assembled should have eyes on a top-four finish, anything less would have to be considered a failure.

Despite the big investment made in the team over the past two seasons, Milan are likely to rely heavily on their youth academy products, particularly Patrick Cutrone who was comfortably the club’s top scorer last season with 18 goals. Davide Calabria provided noteworthy cover for the injured Andrea Conti and Gianluigi Donnarumama was only behind Franck Kessie in terms of appearances.

There has also been a subtle shift to accommodate for a more Italian side at Milan, with the prospect of an all Italian defence including Donnarumma being mooted. Certainly, the partnership of Caldara and Romagnoli has the potential to be of great benefit to the Italian national team, with Milan taking a pragmatic approach to assemble a team that could last for over a decade.