Serie A 2018/19: Inter season preview

After achieving their first Champions League qualification in six seasons, Inter have pulled off a number of exciting transfers which have brought about a renewed optimism that one of Europe’s sleeping giants might well be ready to wake from their slumber.

The 2017/18 season finished in jovial circumstances, overcoming Lazio in a head-to-head battle for fourth position. It was a rollercoaster competition that showed positive signs in attack, midfield and defence, however rarely able to combine all three elements in one period. There were still a number of positions that the club needed to improve; a central attacking midfielder, wingbacks, depth in central defence and a world-class right-winger.

With the season now upon us, many would agree that Inter have ticked each of those boxes and Luciano Spalletti looks to have a squad that can not only re-establish themselves as a top-three Serie A team, but potentially make a decent run in the Champions League.

From the outset, the club showed they were set for an ambitious transfer window with Radja Nainggolan’s signature providing a world-class midfield option behind Mauro Icardi.

This came after Stefan de Vrij had already provided a well-established Serie A centreback, with Kwadwo Asamoah eventually confirming his arrival as a flexible, and Champions League experienced, resource on the left flank. Meanwhile, on the right side of the defence, fresh from a World Cup final appearance, Sime Vrsaljko adds class and comes with an established combination with Inter’s existing Croatian duo of Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic.

After Antonio Candreva’s season to forget, the signings of Matteo Politano and, just days ago, Keita Balde Diao will provide added depth to Spalletti’s attacking options.

Then, of course, there is Lautaro Martinez. An intriguing signing at first though after some very impressive preseason performances, the Argentine has Interisti dreaming of a team with two world-class striking options. Certainly the former Racing Club forward has shown some incredible finishing abilities and skills on the ball, which, if coupled with a solid passing game, could help to form one of Europe’s most dangerous attacks in the coming seasons.

In addition to the talent attached to the new signings, the added depth provides Spalletti with a considerable amount of flexibility in formations. While the tried and tested 4-2-3-1 will, at least for now, remain the default, variations of a 4-3-3 and a potential move to a three-man defence are possibilities. European football will allow some of these squad players the chance to impress on the field and help to ensure healthy competition for the 11 starting positions.

While the additional attacking talent may somewhat reduce the reliance on Icardi’s goals, the Inter captain will remain crucial to the club’s success this season. Certainly, if the No.9 can continue the mesmerising combination with Perisic, there is much to look forward to in the final third.

Perhaps in any other season, Interisti may have been realistically thinking of a Scudetto challenge. Unfortunately for them, the reinforcements Juventus have brought in, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, may make this too far a gap to bridge.

Though Spalletti and his team will certainly back themselves to, at the very least, establish themselves firmly in Serie A’s top three this season. Additionally, if the new signings successfully adapt to their new environment, a run deep into the Champions League would not be unrealistic.

All signs are pointing to the return of a European giant; it’s now up to Spalletti and his squad to meet the growing expectations at the Stadio San Siro.