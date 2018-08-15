Serie A 2018/19: Juventus season preview

One man rightly stole the headlines in Italy this summer, with the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo a major coup for Juventus and Serie A, but his arrival also brings huge expectation.

The Bianconeri’s domestic invincibility of late only highlights their European failings – Champions League runners-up in 2015 and 2017 – and is something that will now be expected to rectify.

If the 33-year-old Portuguese superstar continues to average 40-plus goals in all competitions, the Old Lady could finally secure a first European title since 1996, maybe even a historic treble.

Most other summers, that would have looked unlikely if losing striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan to AC Milan and, arguably, more importantly, the experience of Gianluigi Buffon and Stephan Lichtsteiner to Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal respectively.

However, the second biggest transfer saga of pre-season on the peninsula involving the former Napoli hitman, saw Juventus welcome back centre-back Leonardo Bonucci from a 12-month vacation with the Rossoneri.

It was a deal that cost the Bianconeri promising youngster Mattia Caldara, but after the Milan-bound defender had been on loan with Atalanta, the loss is unlikely to be felt too strongly in Turin.

Juventus’ other domestic arrivals this summer come in the form of ex-Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin and Joao Cancelo from Valencia, after catching the eye on loan with Inter last season.

The former Grifone captain’s impact this year is likely to come in the Coppa Italia, though, with Wojciech Szczesny inheriting Buffon’s No. 1 jersey and seemingly becoming first-choice.

Despite costing the Old Lady €40 million, Cancelo will provide coach Massimiliano Allegri with an upgrade in both youth and quality on Lichtsteiner and Mattia De Sciglio at right-back.

With Ronaldo almost guaranteed to thrive in Italy, Juventus’ only other overseas incoming, Emre Can, is a signing, albeit free, that may take time to win over supporters given a somewhat ponderous style often witnessed with Liverpool.

Of the other Bianconeri outgoings, few will impact on their strength domestically or in Europe, but Kwadwo Asamoah could surprise some with Inter, while the experience Marko Pjaca will gain at Fiorentina could benefit Juventus long-term.

The fear – or hope for rivals – no doubt is that the Turin giants take their eye off the ball domestically, as they focus on Champions League glory, but have appeared transfixed on that goal the last two years and still swept all aside.

If Ronaldo cannot lead Juventus to European glory in Madrid on 1 June 2019, though, it will be something of an anticlimax to the hysteria his signing has delivered.