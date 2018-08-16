Serie A 2018/19: Napoli season preview

It may never be the same for Napoli. Maurizio Sarri has gone and while Carlo Ancelotti is a superstar name in the world of football coaching, it is arguable that his best years are behind him and he has quite a job on his hands to even keep Napoli at the level they reached last term.

The 2017/18 season saw the Partenopei push Juventus closer than they have ever been in their seven-year stranglehold on the Scudetto and they even claimed the unwanted record of being the only side to ever surpass 90 points and not be crowned champions.

Sarri has departed for Chelsea and while Ancelotti was appointed as his successor way back in May, there is still a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the Stadio San Paolo and it is anyone’s guess as to how they will play when their season kicks off at Lazio on Saturday evening.

At first, it seemed that Ancelotti would ask for more of the same. It would be wise for him to not rock the boat too much, especially after how well Napoli performed last season. Sticking with 4-3-3 made sense, and a continuation of Sarrismo, with the squad that was assembled to play precisely that, was logical.

Disappointing performances in pre-season though have brought reports that something will change. Maybe not a complete overhaul, but a tactical shift for sure. They will likely defend deeper and, subsequently, Sarrismo becomes Sarrismo LITE at best.

The transfer window has not been as disastrous as many Napolitani will have feared and the club have held on to the majority of their most prized assets while Jorginho and Pepe Reina have moved on.

There have been some arrivals, too. After turning down the move in January Simone Verdi has arrived from Bologna, and he may well be arriving with a real feeling of ‘what if’ as given how Dries Mertens tired last season, he could have had a real say in the title run-in. Fabian Ruiz’s arrival from Real Betis could be one to watch, and he looks as though he will play a key role this term.

Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis have both come in in goal, though the former and first choice has suffered an injury and faith has been lost in Karnezis after a shocking performance against Liverpool and they have now added another man to fight for the No.1 shirt in David Ospina.

Marek Hamsik is always key to Napoli’s form and the Slovakian might have to adapt himself again as Jorginho’s successor, much to the frustration of Amadou Diawara no doubt, though a change in approach could see this role become less integral under Ancelotti.

One to watch this term will be Allan, who looks set to have a starring role however they set up.

The season will certainly be challenging for Napoli and they will have a real fight on their hands if they want to hold onto their place in the top four, especially with those around them strengthening this summer.