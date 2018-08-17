Serie A 2018/19 – Predictions

The 2018/19 Serie A season is almost upon us and it could be one of the most exciting of recent years.

Juventus’ have reinforced their position as the most dominant team in Serie A with the acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci and Emre Can. However, Napoli will be hoping to go one better than last season, as well as a much-improved Inter, while AC Milan, Lazio and Roma will be doing their best to keep the Champions League places interesting.

Serie A old boys Parma are back amongst the big boys after securing promotion from Serie B, and joining them are Empoli and Frosinone.

The team at Forza Italian Football have been discussing how they think the Serie A season will unfold this year, and we have put our predictions together in one place for your convenience.

Do you agree with our expectations? Who do you think will win the Scudetto this year? Have your say by getting in touch in the comments below, by reaching out to us on Twitter, or by tweeting each of the guys on their personal accounts to tell them how wrong they are!

Top four (in order 1-4): Juventus, Inter, Roma, AC Milan.

Relegated (in order 18-20): Parma, Udinese, Frosinone.

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Musa Barrow

What would you like to see this season?

We got our title challenge last season but it is hard to imagine anyone pushing Juventus close with Cristiano Ronaldo now in Turin. It would be good for Serie A to see AC Milan put up a real fight to return to the Champions League and Juventus and probably Inter aside, those places are up for grabs. On a personal level I would love to see Mattia Caldara continue his development there and strike up a real partnership with Alessio Romagnoli and Gianluigi Donnarumma that they can carry over to the Italian national team going forward.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Parma, Frosinone, Chievo.

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Lautaro Martinez

What would you like to see this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus has shined a spotlight on Serie A this season. While the Bianconeri look unbeatable, 2018/19 provides a long-awaited opportunity to show the world what Italian football is about. What do I want to see? Inter looking like a European giant once again, AC Milan pushing for Champions League qualification, the abundance of Italian youth stepping up to the next level and Parma re-igniting old flames to provide this season’s fairytale.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Roma, Napoli.

Relegated: Udinese, Chievo, Frosinone.

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Justin Kluivert

What would you like to see this season?

Aside from Sampdoria qualifying for Europe, it would be great for Milan to fight for a Champions League spot. The turbulent Yonghong Li era is over and the Elliott Management Corporation has already brought stability so hopefully that translates into better results on the pitch. It would also be great for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi to regain his form after two poor seasons and finally live up to his potential after showing so much promise in his first three Serie A campaigns.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Parma, Frosinone, SPAL

Top Scorer: Mauro Icardi

Player to watch: Lautaro Martinez

What would you like to see this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo eliminating Real Madrid from the Champions League. A 1-1 draw between AC Milan and Juventus, with Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain getting the goals, for the celebration dilemma if nothing else. Parma managing to avoid the drop in spite of their points deduction and extending the fairytale would be a nice story. Eusebio Di Francesco managing to make his exciting blend of young talents at Roma gel would make them an entertaining watch. Strong European runs are welcomed, particularly after Roma’s surprise showing last season and with Serie A now allocated four Champions League group stage participants, the pressure is on to prove the division deserves it.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Milan, Roma

Relegated: Frosinone, SPAL, Empoli

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Lautaro Martinez

What would you like to see this season?

I would like to see a more hotly contested title challenge, as would most of us I guess! I’d like to see Milan return to Champions League football and for Parma to cement their position once again in Serie A. I’d like to see the likes of Mandragora and Barella step up for their respective clubs and continue on the youth cycle that has been serving Italian football well in recent years.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Roma, Milan

Relegated: Chievo, Empoli, Frosinone

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Cengiz Under

What would you like to see this season?

I would like to see Serie A continue it’s resurgence on the European front, following Juventus’ two recent Champions League finals appearances and Roma’s historic run to the semi-final. Inter could be well placed to make a real go of it upon their return to the top table of European football this season.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Empoli, Udinese, Frosinone

Top Scorer: Mauro Icardi

Player to watch: Lautaro Martinez

What would you like to see this season?

A title race that involves more than two teams. I’d also like to see the four teams in the Champions League do the league proud, especially since the summer transfer window has brought about several surprises. Lastly, I’d like some of Italy’s next generation to step up and make their mark in Serie A because the Azzurri desperately need it.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Empoli, Chievo, Frosinone

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Lautaro Martinez

What would you like to see this season?

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus, it will be hard to see a proper title race this year. Other than that, it would be good to have a real fight in getting the remaining Champions League’ spots. I don’t think Napoli will confirm the same position of last season with Inter seemingly more competitive this year. Plus, I would love to see a good run in the European’s competitions for all the Serie A teams taking part in.

Top four: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Roma

Relegated: Frosinone, Empoli, Cagliari

Top scorer: Edin Dzeko

Player to watch: Joaquin Correa

What would you like to see this season?

Like most people last season, I wanted to finally see a title race. However, after Juventus triumphed once again, the desire to see a new set of hands on the Serie A trophy has increased. It would be nice for that to be Napoli, but their chances of clinching a Scudetto look slim and may not even achieve Champions League qualification

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Milan, Inter

Relegated: Cagliari, SPAL, Frosinone

Top scorer: Andrea Belotti

Player to watch: Federico Santander

What would you like to see this season?

A proper title race, Italian sides progressing well in Europe and the Azzurri starting their campaign well. I’d love to see Lecce succeed in Serie B, as well, and one of my dreams is already coming true, as Robert Acquafresca is back and playing for Sion after his spell in the wilderness.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Chievo, SPAL, Frosinone

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi

Player to watch: Anye Coric

What would you like to see this season?

Somebody, anybody pushing Juventus all the way again. A rejuvenated Parma side cementing their status in Serie A. Serie A clubs going deep into Europe. Radja Nainggolan recovering his best form under Spalletti. How Ancelotti can stamp his style on Napoli.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Udinese, Frosinone, Parma

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Giovanni Simeone

What would you like to see this season?

Like last season Serie A needs to have an exciting title race, though with Juventus pulling further clear of the field it looks unlikely. So, the Champions League race will have to do, and we have six teams all capable of putting together good challenges. A good European run from a number of Italian sides would be nice as well, especially given the excitement of Roma’s run last year, and Parma to go down, plus Chievo to win the Coppa Italia.