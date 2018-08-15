Serie A 2018/19: Roma season preview

Change is afoot in the red half of the Eternal City, as Roma look to make a renewed assault on the Scudetto with no fewer than 11 new additions to their squad.

Despite a third-place finish that was some way short of Juventus and Napoli in Serie A, last season is set to live long in the memories of Giallorossi faithful after a sensational run to the Champions League semifinals.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco will be hoping that that European experience will finally lead to domestic success for his talented squad, but despite the cohort of arrivals, headlines have been captured by key figures leaving.

Fan favourite Radja Nainggolan’s off-field antics finally caught up with him and the Belgian midfielder was sold to Inter, with Davide Santon and hot prospect Nicolo Zaniolo going the other way. Soon after, Brazil international Alisson briefly became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when joining Liverpool for €72.5 million.

The world-class duo could prove to be huge losses for Roma, but sporting director Monchi has enjoyed the busiest summer in Serie A on the incoming front.

Robin Olsen excelled in goal for Sweden at the World Cup and should offer a safe pair of hands, whilst the arrivals of midfield duo Javier Pastore and Bryan Cristante add class and verve. Indeed, the former’s creativity may just be the missing link that Roma were crying out for last term.

Meanwhile, Justin Kluivert and Ante Coric were two of the most sought-after young players in Europe and, with the ever-maturing Cengiz Under, Roma have some gems on their hands.

Up front, Edin Dzeko can be relied upon to provide goals, but last summer’s big signing Patrik Schick is threatening to become the breakout star. After an injury-hit debut season, the Czech has impressed in preseason and could flourish in this new look Giallorossi.

Roma will also benefit from Di Francesco’s positive first season on the bench, with the former Sassuolo boss showing no signs of being out of his depth. Last term’s European adventure should stand him in good stead for a better domestic campaign.

After losing Miralem Pjanic, Mohamed Salah and now Nainggolan and Alisson over the past three years, Roma’s title hopes are dealt a wicked blow every summer, but Monchi has sought to build an exciting young side.

Whether his new recruits can bridge the gap between title-winners and also-rans this term, particularly after heavy investment by Juventus, AC Milan and Inter, is a gamble that could pay off spectacularly, or leave Roma lagging behind. Either way, it promises to be a fascinating season in the capital.