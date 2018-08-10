Sevilla closing in on AC Milan striker

AC Milan striker Andre Silva could soon be on his way to Sevilla according to reports out of Spain.

The Portuguese striker failed to make his mark during his first season in Italy, managing just two goals in 24 Serie A appearances last campaign after his big money move from Porto.

With Milan having recently added Gonzalo Higuain to solve their striker conundrum, it appears Silva is on his way out with several reports out of Spain indicating he will join Sevilla.

AS reports the 22-year-old will join on a season-long loan, while Marca suggests the Andalusian side will pay €20 million to land him outright.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests Silva will join on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent for €38m.

While the terms of the deal remain unknown at this time, what does look fairly clear is that the striker will likely be plying his trade away from the San Siro next season.