Simeone: Griezmann is well placed to win the Ballon d’Or

Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is confident in Antoine Griezmann’s chances in winning the Ballon d’or.

Atleti face city rivals Real Madrid int he Estonian capital with a sense of optimism filtering through the Colchoneros dressing room.

No important players want to leave Atleti. Is there something magical about the team?

“Players want to come and play at Atleti and young players don’t want to leave, and they are growing along with the club and the team. We are working collectively, the club, staff and players, so we can be more competitive. Footballers are mainly interested in winning, and improving, and this is why they are keen to join us and stay.

France won the WC with a style like Atletico. Do the new players bring new nuances to the side?

“No one has the truth in football, you can win in different ways. France are similar to Atletico, but not the same. We all compete to play the best football, and good footballers come to us, which gives us individual skill, but you also need collective hard work, and without that we cannot improve and move forward. We have a clear idea, with a good structure and more talented players which will help us improve in the future.

Atletico have this summer had a similar budget to Real Madrid, does that mean the objectives are also the same?

“I don’t like to refer to budgets in football, we don’t have the same budget as Real Madrid. We have as many dreams as anyone else. We will try and do our best, and go as far as we can this season.

Do you feel the weight of expectations this season?

“Yes I think it is clear, it is a clear line in moving forward, We have to improve on what we have done in previous seasons, and a lot will be demanded. We have to fine tune the team with the new players and keep working on the team to make it more solid. We have new people in the dressing room, important players left, so we have to manage the dressing room and when it is more robust, things will come together.

How difficult has it been to prepare to recover the style after a pre-season of globetrotting?

“It has been a complex pre-season, we are pleased to have many plays in the World Cup final. But as Godin mentioned, with Griezmann and Lucas, they are so happy and they want to keep winning. We were working on the midfield in Singapore, and on the defence in Madrid [against Inter], so lets hope we can bring it all together to become a robust block in the final tomorrow.

With Real Madrid having a new coach, what is the difference between Lopategui and Zidane, in terms of style?

“They [Real Madrid] have had to deal with what we have had to deal with. They have had more players available and a bit more time. We might see a few references in their last games as to what will happen tomorrow. There put teams under some pressure when they lose the ball, and they look to position themselves further up the park which Lopategui did with Spain, and he may do with Real Madrid.

Are you physically ready for tomorrow’s game?

“The most important thing for a final is emotion, and I think emotionally is where we can resolve the match.

This is the first time you have played Real Madrid without Cristiano. How do you feel it will affect Real Madrid?

“That’s a questions you have to ask the Real Madrid coach. I’m focussing on us and what we need.

Is Griezmann ready to play? And can he win the Ballon d’Or?

“They are all ready and none will now the line-up. As for the Ballon d’Or, that will be a decision taken by experts, but he is well placed to get the award.”