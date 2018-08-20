Sorrentino thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for best wishes after Chievo-Juventus clash

All seems to have been resolved between Stefano Sorrentino and Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Chievo goalkeeper revealed he was wished a speedy recovery by the Juventus ace.

The 39-year-old was forced to spend Saturday night in hospital after he was knocked unconscious by a collision with the striker in the closing minutes of the Bianconeri’s 3-2 victory.

Tests revealed Sorrentino suffered a broken nose, whiplash and a bruised shoulder, though he took time to thank Ronaldo via his Twitter account after receiving words of support.

Ho ricevuto un messaggio di vicinanza e pronta guarigione da parte di Cristiano Ronaldo. Grazie leggenda! #ChievoJuve pic.twitter.com/QvJW3QrzDH — Stefano Sorrentino (@Sorrentino) August 19, 2018

“I received a message of support and quick recovery from Cristiano Ronaldo,” Sorrentino wrote. “Thank you legend! #ChievoJuve.”

The message looks to have calmed any sort of tension between the two after Sorrentino’s wife, Sara Ruggeri, hit out at the Portuguese star on Sunday.

The post, which never named Ronaldo, but questioned those that “observed” and then “left” her husband on the ground in pain, has since been deleted.