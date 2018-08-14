Spalletti happy with Inter squad even without Real Madrid star

After penning a new contract that will keep him at Inter until 2021, Luciano Spalletti revealed he’s happy with the players currently at his disposal despite continued links with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.

The Nerazzurri remain in the mix for the Croatian standout, and rumours of a potential last-minute move won’t go away despite Los Blancos’ insistence on keeping the midfielder.

Spalletti made it clear that regardless of whether Modric is brought in, he’s more than satisfied with Inter’s summer moves.

“You’d have to ask the director [Piero Ausilio]that, as I won’t say anything more when it comes to the transfer market,” he told Sky Sport Italia when asked about the Real midfielder.

“I am already very happy with what I have at my disposal. These are the players I’d want to have.”

Spalletti also revealed his delight at penning a new deal, stating he’s happy to see the enthusiasm surrounding the club.

“The situation remains the same, it just developed in a slightly different way,” he added.

“It’s always pleasing to see affection from the fans, especially for the team, as they are the ones who must receive love in order to give more back.

“Enthusiasm is natural pre-season, but if you don’t get results… When a coach doesn’t bring home what everyone expects, clearly he has to leave, and it has always been that way.

“I am glad the club wanted to extend the contract.”

Inter open their Serie A campaign away to Sassuolo on Sunday.